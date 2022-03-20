Umadevi S. Y. inaugurates ‘Power Loom Training Centre for Women’ at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management



Mangaluru: ‘Power Loom Training Centre for Women’ set up by the Dept. of Business Administration of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management under the sponsorship of Dept. of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, was inaugurated by Smt. Umadevi S Y, CEO & Member of Advisory Council, PES Trust, Shimoga, in the presence of Prof. Raman Madhok, Managing Director, Kahani Design Works, Mumbai, Prof. Govind Maheshwari, UGC Nominee, Sahyadri College Governing Council, Shri. M V Balasubramanian, Chennai, K. Pandiarajan, Founder, Ma Foi Group and Former Minister, Govt of Tamilnadu, Prof Nagabhushana T. N., Executive Director, East West Group of Institutions, Bangalore, Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman, Bhandary Foundation, Dr. Manjappa S, Director-R&D and Consultancy, Dr. Rajesha S, Principal and other teaching and non-teaching staff of Sahyadri College.

The Project titled – ‘Socio Economic Development of Women Weavers Community in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts of Karnataka’ was proposed by Dr. Vishal Samartha, Director-MBA, Project Director along with her team members Prof. Padmanabha B and Prof. Samarth Shenoy, the Co-Principal Investigators which received a funding of Rs. 27.91 Lakhs.

The full-fledged Power Loom Training Centre for Women is set up with a view to empower the women weavers in the endangered tradition of weaving. The tenure of the Project is two years benefitting 140 women weavers. The introduction of this power loom through the project will reduce the physical stress on legs and hands of women weavers, thereby improving quality and quantity of finished products. The main vision of this project is to empower women to earn their livelihood and improve the standard of their living.