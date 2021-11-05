Spread the love



















UN Chief calls for political solution to crisis in Sudan



United Nations (New York): United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, to find a political solution to the ongoing crisis during a phone call.

The Secretary General “encouraged the developments of all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan’s transitional process,” according to a release of the Secretary General’s phone call with al-Burhan on Thursday.

The top UN official “reiterated his call for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilians arbitrarily detained in Sudan,” Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Secretary General reaffirmed that the UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan as they strive to fulfill their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic

future,” according to the release.

The Sudanese Army dissolved the power-sharing transitional government and detained civilian Prime Minister Hamdok and his cabinet on October 25.

