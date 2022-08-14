UN Human Rights chief to visit B’desh



Dhaka: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on August 14-17, the country’s Foreign Ministry has said.

“Bangladesh has been closely working with the UN in the field of human rights; and this visit would be an important occasion to highlight Bangladesh’s national perspective and the government’s sincere efforts to protect and promote human rights of the people, including through updating domestic legal framework, creating awareness and sensitizing the implementing agencies,” the ministry said.

“This is indeed important that the national context, in particular the economic development amidst the pandemic and other evolving crises, the maintenance of peace and security of the people, and constraints like the Rohingya crisis and the adverse effect of climate change, are taken into due consideration in assessing the human rights situation of the country,” it added.

The visiting UN High Commissioner, apart from meetings with the Cabinet members, will also interact with the National Human Rights Commission, youth representatives, CSO leaders and the academia during her tour to Dhaka. “She would also pay homage to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on August 15.”

