UN, humanitarian partners seek $3 bn for Sudan crisis-related relief

United Nations: The UN and its humanitarian partners seek $3 billion in relief for victims of the Sudan crisis, a UN spokesman said.

The aid sought is for the millions of people needing help in Sudan and the thousands of people who fled to neighbouring countries, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday.

“The humanitarian response plan for Sudan has been revised and requires $2.56 billion, that’s an increase from $800 million from just a few months ago, to help 18 million people until the end of this year, making it the largest appeal ever for Sudan,” Dujarric added.

In addition, the Sudan regional refugee response plan seeks $470.4 million to support refugees, returnees and host communities in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, he said.

The world body is working to increase life-saving assistance for millions of people in need in Sudan, the spokesman added.

According to Dujarric, the World Food Programme (WFP) has reached more than 2,00,000 people with over 5,500 ton of food. The distributions underway in Al Jazirah, Gedaref, Kassala, White Nile, east and north Darfur and Red Sea states include nutrition support, Xinhua news agency reported.

The WFP plans to expand operations into Blue Nile, Central Darfur and Northern states this week, Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, four trucks from the UN Children’s Fund moved supplies from Soba to Al Jazirah, crossing conflict lines with health and nutrition supplies, including emergency health kits, he added.

