UN pays tribute to 8 peacekeepers in Congo helicopter crash



Goma (Congo): UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) paid a final tribute to the eight peacekeepers who died during a helicopter crash in northeastern Congo.

The helicopter crash took place on March 29, Xinhua news agency reported.

The memorial service took place this Saturday in Goma, capital of North Kivu province, in the presence of the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

“The remains of our departed peacekeepers are on their way back home. Once more we salute their courage and sacrifice in the service of peace,” said Khassim Diagne, the Deputy Special Representative for Protection and Security at MONUSCO.

The helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission in Tshanzu, near Goma, where there have been clashes between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group and the Congo military in recent days. All eight peacekeepers who were on board the helicopter died after the chopper crashed.

The Congo military on Tuesday said the UN helicopter was shot down by M23 rebels, which is yet to be confirmed by the UN.