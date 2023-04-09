UN peacekeepers launch probe into rocket fire, air strikes in Lebanon

Beirut: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has opened an investigation into the rocket launches and air strikes that took place in the southern part of the country in the past two days.

UNIFIL peacekeepers, with the support of the Lebanese Armed Forces, visited the launch and fall sites of the rockets and missiles, to gather evidence and prove the facts, said Candice Ardell, deputy director of UNIFIL Media Office, in a statement.

On early Friday morning, Israeli warplanes launched three missiles at the Tyre region in southern Lebanon.

It came as a retaliation for the launch of some 34 of rockets into Israel from Lebanon on Thursday, for which the Jewish state blamed the Hamas militant group.

There was material damage, but no casualties were reported.

UNIFIL’s head of mission and force commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, continued his contacts with the two parties, through the mssion’s communication and coordination mechanism, to help ease tensions along the Blue Line, Ardell’s statement said.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country will file a complaint with the UN Security Council as Israel’s attacks “constitute a flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701”.

Meanwhile, Israel also called on the UN Security Council to issue a condemnation against Lebanon and Hamas for the recent rocket fire.

The recent escalation of tension was triggered by two consecutive days of Israeli raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

Israeli police forces fired gas canisters and stun grenades at Palestinian worshipers.

It came during a sensitive time when Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramzan with prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, while Jews were commemorating the Passover holiday.

Despite the heightened tensions, conflicting sides expressed a desire to avoid a full-fledged war, with Israel’s army spokesman stating that “quiet will be answered with quiet” during a press briefing.

The UNIFIL has appealed for calm and stated that it was in contact with Israeli and Lebanese authorities.

