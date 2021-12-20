UN Secretary-General urges more support for Lebanon



Beirut: Visiting Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to increase its support for Lebanon, Lebanese TV station al-Jadeed reported.

“I believe that the international community did not offer enough support for Lebanon, Jordan and other countries that have opened their borders and hearts to receive refugees,” Guterres said at a joint press conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace on Sunday.

Guterres encouraged all UN member countries to assume their full responsibilities by increasing their support for Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Lebanon needs increased support as it is going through very tough circumstances,” he said.

Guterres added that the UN appreciates Lebanon’s generous hospitality during a time when some rich countries were closing their borders to refugees.

He also called upon Lebanese politicians to deal with the current economic crisis and put an end to the collapse of institutions.

Guterres reiterated the UN’s continuous support for Lebanon, pledging continued international support for the Lebanese army and other military institutions.

President Michel Aoun emphasised the need to find a solution for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, citing the crisis’s significant burden on Lebanon, which is already suffering from multiple problems.

Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon where he will meet with Lebanese officials and civil society representatives, as well as pay a visit to UN forces in southern Lebanon.

He will also pay a visit to the Beirut port, which was rocked by two big explosions last year, killing more than 200 people and injuring more than 6,000 others while destroying a large part of the city.