UN Security Council condemns attacks near airport in Kabul



United Nations: The United Nations Security Council on Friday strongly condemned the attacks near the Kabul airport on Thursday with dozens of civilians and military personnel killed and injured.

Through a press statement, the members of the Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks,” which were claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, an Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, Xinhua news agency reported.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members “recalled that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians,” the statement said.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, said the statement. “Deliberately targeting civilians and personnel assisting in the evacuation of civilians is especially abhorrent and must be condemned.”

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

