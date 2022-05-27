UN Security Council renews mandate of UN mission for Iraq



United Nations: The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for a year, till May 31, 2023.

Resolution 2631, which won the unanimous support of the 15 members of the council, requests the UN secretary-general’s special representative and UNAMI, at the request of the Iraqi government, to prioritise the provision of advice, support, and assistance on advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution recognises that the security of UN personnel is essential for UNAMI to carry out its work and calls on the Iraqi government to continue to provide security and logistical support to the UN presence in Iraq.

The resolution expresses the Security Council’s intention to review the mandate and reporting cycle of UNAMI by May 31, 2023, or sooner, if requested by the Iraqi government.

UNAMI is a political mission established by the Security Council in 2003 at the request of the Iraqi government in the wake of the invasion of Iraq by a US-led coalition.