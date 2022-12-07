Unable to afford transport, K’taka man carries wife’s body on shoulder

A heart-wrenching incident of a man carrying the body of his wife in a gunny bag on shoulder, as he was unable to afford transportation, has come to light in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Kalamma.

According to police, Kalamma and her husband Ravi had come to the Yelandur town a fortnight ago.

They eked out their living by collecting plastic articles near the forest department building. However, Kalamma got sick and died on Tuesday night.

As Ravi did not have money, he stacked the body in a gunny bag and carried it on his shoulder to bury near Suvarnavathi river near the town.

However, the police, who got suspicious, stopped him and came to know about the incident.

The police have recorded his statement and sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of Kalamma’s death.

Meanwhile, photos in connection with the incident have gone viral on social media and evoked sympathy for the husband.