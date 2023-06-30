Unable to find job & bride, Yallapura graduate commits suicide

Yallapura: An 35-year-old graduate committed suicide after allegedly failing to get a job and a bride in Telangara village of the district on Thursday.

Nagaraja Ganapathy Gaokar hanged himself from a tree in the outskirts of the village.

According to police, Gaokar had completed graduation a few years ago and was unable to find a job. Due to unemployment, he also failed to get married leading to depression.

After making several unsuccessful attempts to get a job, he took to farming but developed health problems, the preliminary investigations have ascertained.

He went to a hill near the village this morning and ended his life.

Yallapura police visited the spot and taken up the investigation.

