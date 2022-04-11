Unable to Repay Loan 20-year-old Lawrence D’Souza Commits Suicide at Surathkal Beach

Unable to Repay Loans 20-year-old Lawrence D’Souza Commits Suicide at Surathkal Beach

Mangaluru: As per the death note left behind by a 20-year-old youth from Katipalla, as per the Surathkal police, the victim Kendric Lawrence D’Souza, son of Karnel D’Souza, aged 65 residing in Katipalla in the outskirts of Mangaluru, had taken a day off from work today (Monday, 11 April) and got drowned himself in the Mallamaru Beach near Surathkal at 3 pm.

Prior to heading to the beach to end his life, D’Souza had left a note on the table of his house stating that he had borrowed lots of money from his friends, and as he was unable to repay it. D’Souza had left home today at 11:30 am, and only after his mother found the death note, they went searching for him. Unfortunately, D’Souza’s body was found by the locals on the beach.

Kendric Lawrence D’Souza leaves behind his parents, an elder brother and a younger sister. Police are investigating.