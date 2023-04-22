Uncanny! Identical Twin Sisters from Belthangady Score Identical Marks in II PUC Exams

Uncanny! Identical Twin Sisters from Belthangady Score Identical Percentage/Marks in II PUC Exams- Both secured 594 marks out of a maximum of 600 in the commerce stream of the PU examination.



Mangaluru: While it’s perfectly normal for identical twins to share common interests and hobbies, a pair of identical twins from Belthangady surprised everyone after they scored identical percentages/marks in their PUC examination. Yes! Twins, Spandana and Sparsha, residents of Punkedadi of Neriya village in the taluk Spandana and Sparsha, are twin daughters of Umesh Gowda P H and Geeta, who secured 594 marks out of a maximum of 600 in the commerce stream of PU examination.

They not only look alike, but they also managed to score identical marks in their PUX examination, the results of which were announced on Friday, 21 April 2023. Both the girls scored an impressive 594 marks out of a maximum of 600 in the commerce stream of the PU examination. The sisters, who also have similar habits, say they were sure about performing well in exams but had not imagined that they would end up scoring identical marks. That is uncanny! The sisters study at a private college in Ujire.

“Everybody remembers us for identical looks and it’s only our names that differentiate us. We were confident about scoring well but were not hoping to score identical marks. I read two years back about identical twins scoring identical marks. But then I thought it was too much of a coincidence. Still can’t believe we scored the same as well.” said Ms Spandana.

Apart from making their parents proud, the college management is overwhelmed and congratulated both for their achievements.

