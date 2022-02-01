Under-eye care for the middle-aged women

New Delhi: ‘Dark circles’ have been an issue of great concern for women of all ages, but especially those who are in their middle age because they make you look older. If not treated properly, these dark circles can prove to be an age-long problem for many.

But what causes them? In an interaction with Harry Sehrawat, Co-Founder, Sanfe, we find out the most common reasons for this. Sehrawat states that the skin under the eyes is thinnest which makes it vulnerable to easy darkening over time. Causes include hyperpigmentation, poor blood circulation, loss of vitamin C.

Hyperpigmentation and puffiness are hard to eradicate but there are ways to minimise their appearance, as well as unpack those under-eye bags.

He suggests a few tips to tackle the problem:

Applying brightening skin creams

Given that the skin under the eyes is thinnest, it requires tender treatment. Creams that are rich in Vitamin C, retinoids, and hyaluronic acid are proven to be beneficial in reducing dark patches under the eye.

Under eye lightening and Glo Cream

An Under eye cream helps in reducing fine lines, dark circles and puffiness while its hydrating ingredients help soothe puffiness. Hydrating molecules draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration. Additionally, this safe and effective formula offers a visible difference in 3-6 weeks.

Before choosing the creams, always consult the dermatologist as some products can behave differently with different skin types.

A cold compress

A cold compress goes a long way in reducing puffiness and helps shrink dilated blood vessels. A cold jade roller or ice cubes wrapped inside a muslin cloth can be used for approximately 20 minutes. Dampening a washcloth with cold water also helps when put under the eyes for 20 minutes. This process should be repeated if the cloth becomes warm or if the ice melts.

Soaked tea bags

Applying cold tea bags under the eyes is another great way to combat dark circles. Tea contains caffeine, and antioxidants that stimulate blood circulation to leave a soothing effect beneath your skin.

Soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for five minutes. Then keep it in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the tea bags are cold enough, apply them to your closed eyes for 10 to 20 minutes. Afterwards, rinse your eyes with cool water and keep them closed for another 10 minutes for a long-lasting effect.

Add some extra hours to your sleep

The easiest yet best remedy to reduce dark circles is sleep. A sleep-deprived eye will always look tired, no matter how much concealer is used.

Treatments can be used to treat dark circles but healthy habits go a long way. Eating healthy, staying hydrated, and getting the right amount of sleep is important for your eyes.