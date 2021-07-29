Spread the love



















Understanding Fr Stan Swamy: The Role of the Church in the Struggle with Justice & Peace- A Panel discussion held at St Aloysius High School Auditorium on 28 July 2021

“Lord we stand before you as people consecrated to You, to carry out your mission of JUSTICE, PEACE and MERCY. We are aware of the situation and the environment that we are living in. We notice the fetters of Injustice, Oppression, Discrimination, and Corruption that plaque our society. We recognize in our calling the urge to respond to the unjust structures, with the fire of your love blazing in our hearts to establish your kingdom here on Earth. And so Lord, I pledge this day that I will keep my eyes open and see the injustice around me, keep my ears open and hear the cries of those who are oppressed, keep my heart open and feel compassion for people who are victims of all kinds of evil and reach out my hand to those in need. Lord, let me not be afraid to defend the weak because of the anger of the strong, nor afraid to shield the poor because of the anger of the rich. Give me the courage to defend the defenseless, to be the voice of the voiceless and to hunger and thirst for justice while teaching people to respect the rights and dignity of every human person” – A PLEDGE taken during the above programme.

Mangaluru: On Monday, 5 July 2021 Fr Stan Swamy, who is known for his work for the underprivileged and downtrodden, died in a Mumbai hospital. Father Stan Swamy made Jharkhand home, fought for voiceless. He fought for Tribal Rights, and for that he was arrested by a team of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) from his residence in Ranchi-Jharkhand in connection with the probe into the 2018 violence in Maharashtra’s Koregaon-Bhima village, and also for other Human Rights Activists who are being harassed and tortured for their role in seeking justice for Dalits, Adivasis, Minorities, unorganized labourers, Fisher folk, distress migrants, Dalit Christians, among others. Fr Stan was unnecessarily arrested by the NIA. alleging that he was involved in the Koregaon-Bhima Village case. But Fr Stan denied such allegations made on him regarding the Koregaon-Bhima Village case, because according to him, he has never been to that village. So, why did NIA officials arrest a 83-year-old Jesuit priest who was doing yeomen service fighting for the rights of Tribal/adivasis in Jharkhand.

His death was a death foretold. It was clear that the State had, in cold blood, decided to wreak on him and others the full might of its vengeance for daring to speak for the poor and the deprived. Fr Stan, the legendary worker for the rights of tribal and the indigenous people in India and elsewhere in the world, lived in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In jail, with his health failing with advanced states of Parkinson’s disease, he was denied basic human dignity and facilities including a simple water sipper as he could no longer hold a cup in his trembling hands. A man who could hardly move, he was systematically denied bail by various courts. Ironically, his last bail application came up for hearing in the afternoon of 5 July when the Director of the Holy Family Hospital gave a simple statement that Fr Stan had passed away. The inhuman treatment meted out to a frail and sickly citizen of India, by the Government and particularly the NIA, speaks volumes of how this regime brooks no dissent and will not tolerate any voice of dissent that stands for truth and justice particularly on behalf of the subalterns of society. This illegal and unconstitutional detention has been vociferously condemned by all sections of society.

One of Fr. Stan Swamy’s last message from jail was “What is happening to me is not something unique, happening to me alone. It is a broader process that is taking place all over the country. Even in Jail the free bird sings, he told Jesuit colleagues. In life and in his martyrdom, Fr Stan Swamy became a beacon for all who struggle for human rights, specially the rights of the Tribal and other marginalized people, and a role model for young men and women across the nation.

Fr Stan Swamy lived a life of service to the poor and oppressed. He paid for his commitment. Those who wanted him out of the way will be happy — though crocodile tears may be shed. It is a mystery that can be solved only if the government wishes to establish the truth. At the moment, its minions are sticking to their guns. Their experts, they say, have given their opinion and they will not consider contrary views of extra-territorial experts who they do not recognize.

Yes, Fr Stan dedicated his life working for tribal rights. The 84-year-old Jesuit priest was kept in jail for more than eight months and denied bail sought on medical grounds. The Union Govt should be answerable for absolute apathy and non-provision of timely medical services, leading to his death. Fr Stan lives in our struggles and memories. His death is the result of murder by the state. Let’s hold the NIA and the central government wholly responsible and strongly condemn their role in Stan’s death. May His Soul Rest In Peace!

In response to the call given by President, Jesuit conference of India, Rev. Fr Stany D’Souza S J, Conference of Religious India (CRI-Mangaluru Unit) and St. Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru jointly organized a Panel Discussion on “ Understanding Stan Swamy: The role of the church in the struggle for justice and peace’’ to mark ‘NATIONAL JUSTICE DAY’ on 28th July 2021 at St. Aloysius High School auditorium. The audience was predominantly of religious nuns and priests, who gathered to support Late Fr Stan Swamy and his legacy in his struggle for justice and peace.

Following a prayer invoking God’s blessings by Br Ovin Rodrigues joined by four Scholastic of Asha Kiran Scholastic Centre, and Gospel reading by Fr Roshan Pinto SJ, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions in his welcome address said, “The Catholic Church of India on 28 July is observing as ‘National Justice Day, a day to remember and pray for all those who cry out for justice and we, as a society, have an obligation to ensure justice to all. The Catholic Church will pay its respectful homage to the Late Fr Stan Swamy,a true prophet of justice and a martyr for human freedom and dignity, who lived and died defending the legitimate rights of the marginalized people of Jharkhand. “

“We salute Fr Stan for his commitment to human rights and dignity, who was passionate about fighting for Justice, Social Analysis…Rebel…Radical. But no doubt, totally committed. Fr Stan was unjustly incarcerated, all because he had become a headache. Reaction of the Church and Catholics..Priest.. Martyr.. Saint.. reduced to a statue with a dumb box in front of him. What he did..should not be forgotten… his values, radical commitment. His cause. In this diocese, fear is what we are complacent. Religion is limited to devotions..Charity. Issues come up. No one sticks their necks out to sa-We stand for Justice through peaceful means. What are the justice issues before us..Can we identify them? How can we be the Church in the modern world? What is our Role? All this is and more will be discussed during this programme today, where we will also take a pledge to fight for justice and peace” added Rector.

Panel discussion on the Theme was expertly dealt with by Dr. Rita Noronha , Rev. Fr Joachim Fernandes, and Sr Jeswina A.C which was efficiently moderated by Rev. Fr Praveen Martis S J, Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Following the speeches by three speakers, a few relevant queries were posed by a few members from the audience. Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha-the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese in his concluding remarks said, “Fr Stan was a devoted Cathoic, a Jesuit Priest, a social analyst who stood by what he proclaimed, and whose main aim was to fight for justice and peace. He sat with tribals for hours . He had harmonized two factors- Love and Justice. He worked diligently for justice and charity. As Catholics we need to follow through Gospel scriptures.”

“The Bishop further said, “Like Dr Rita Noronha mentioned, we need to start institutions which teach the values and meaning of Justice.The joys and the hopes, the griefs and the anxieties of the men of this age, especially those who are poor or in any way afflicted, these are the joys and hopes, the griefs and anxieties of the followers of Christ. Indeed, nothing genuinely human fails to raise an echo in their hearts. Our main fear is that if we raise our voice, we will be noted, and put into trouble. Minority should not be a complex today. Fr Stan was a Blend of both justice and love and without love, Justice is violence and without justice, love is sentimental”. Quoting Saint Mother Theresa he said – She awakened the dead conscience of the country. Bishop also said we must focus on human education rather than being result oriented. We should ask the educationists “Whether Your Heart is BIG as Your Head”- Charity begins at home! added Bishop.

A pledge was taken by all present. Sr Jacintha D Souza, President CRI Mangaluru unit, proposed vote of thanks Rev. Fr Gerald Furtado S J, the Vice President of CRI and Headmaster of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru compered the programme.

FOLLOWING ARE THE SPEECHES BY THE THREE SPEAKERS DURING PANEL DISCUSSIONS ON THE ABOVE TOPIC :

DR RITA NORONHA :

Lessons learnt from being Fr Stan’s student at the Indian Social Institute, Benagalur & from his work.

1. A mind ( heart) filled with concern for those who suffer social discrimination / injustice and commitment to Work among them at high cost to one sell. A life of sacrifice, humility, reflection & non violence & other values that uphold the dignity of every human person are seen in Fr. Stan’s

life

2. Deeper knowledge of our constitution, relevant laws of the land and international Human Rights instruments is an essential basis of work..

DR RITA NORONHA

3. Deeper understanding of Philosophies ( ingenious & global), Theologies which integrate the essence of spirituality of all religions inclusiveness of that of Tribes. Critical theories are essential for grounding praxis among the socially excluded by understanding the various facets and the process of social exclusion.

4 Painstaking research has to be done to unearth facts about the realities of those who suffer multiple forms of social exclusion, dehumanization and persecution.

5 Facilitating critical consciousness involves action centered praxis among those who suffer injustice and requires highly Committed persons .

6 To begin with we need to apply the praxis to one self, one’s institutions inclusive of one’s culture of social discrimination / exclusion. My conclusion in the need of the hour is to internalize the prophetic message of Fr Stan, a true follower of a radical nonviolent Jesus ( who went through torturous, humiliating, / dehumanising crucifiction to uphold the dignity of the human person and the need for personal and collective striving among the homo ( Men + women), Sapiens ( wise ) towards a more humane, just , peaceful & sustainable selves and societies on planet earth .

About Speaker : Dr Rita Noronha is a former professor at Roshni Nilaya of School of Social Work, Mangaluru and a Social Worker/Activist.

Fr JOACHIM FERNANDES :

“The passing of 84 year old Father Stan Swamy marks the lowest point in the functioning of several institutions of the state, which seemed to be more keen on keeping in jail the life-long crusader for the rights of tribal people than helping his cause or upholding the rule of law”–as stated in Frontline July 30,2021-the Indian National Magazine in its front cover page with the photo and title MURDER BY OTHER MEANS.

– The Golden rule (treat others as you would have them treat you) is recognized in many cultures as a norm of the good life. The commandment of love in the Old Testament is even more forceful: ‘you shall love your neighbour as yourself’ (Lev 19:18). Jesus intensifies the commandment of mutual love and makes it more specific by attaching it to himself and the sacrifice of his life: “this is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you” (Jn 15:12). This love is oriented toward community and the individual in equal measure: everyone matters, as a unique, unrepeatable person loved by God – and through love everyone relies on others. Divine love is the beginning of a “civilization of love” (Pope Paul VI and John Paul II), to which all human beings can contribute.

Fr JOACHIM FERNANDES

What is the Christian way of living together in the present day circumstances?

If ‘power’ is central, then societies are structured according to the principle of ‘Might is right.’ That of course, is not Christian; life together in society then becomes a battle for self-preservation. If ‘work’ is held up as the pinnacle of meaning in societal coexistence, then people soon feel that they are harnessed to a meaningless machine and enslaved. Nor does God want us to take ‘luck’ or ‘comfort’ as our highest good. Life would then resemble a lottery that often favors those who cheat; we would follow our instincts and drives and impose all sorts of constraints on ourselves in order to prevent the worst from happening.

Catholic social doctrine says: God’s master plan for human coexistence is social charity. When we live in the sight of a personal God who willed us and has some purpose for us, then we are children of a common father, brothers and sisters to one another. Then gratitude, meaning, and responsibility determine our individual and common life. A culture of mutual respect comes about. Then trust, consolation, and joy in life make sense. Social charity overcomes the spirit of impersonality, creates emotional cohesion in society, and makes possible a social consciousness that even transcends denominational boundaries.

– Society without love? Love-caritas – will always prove necessary, even in the most just society. There is no ordering of the State so just that it can eliminate the need for a service of love. Whoever wants to eliminate love is preparing to eliminate man as such. There will always be suffering which cries out for consolation and help. There will always be loneliness. There will always be situations of material need where help in the form of concrete love of neighbours is indispensable. The State which would provide everything, absorbing everything into itself, would ultimately become a mere bureaucracy incapable of guaranteeing the very thing which the suffering person –every person-needs namely, loving personal concern. Pope Benedict XVI, Encyclical Deus Caritas est. (2005) 28B

– ‘Love begins today. Today somebody is suffering, today somebody is in the street, today somebody is hungry. Our work is for today, yesterday has gone, tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today to make Jesus known, loved, served, fed, clothed, and sheltered. Do not wait for tomorrow. Tomorrow we will not have them if we do not feed them today.’ – St Teresa of Calcutta; and ‘Christians remain people of hope even amidst recurrent disappointments.’ said Al Kresta, broadcaster, journalist and author.

About Speaker : Fr Joachim Fernandes is the former Parish Priest of Kelarai Church, and presently is a professor at St Joseph’s Seminary, Mangaluiru

SR JESWINA A.C. :

We have gathered here to understand and share our views and opinions on the topic: Understanding Stan Swamy: The role of the church in the struggle with justice and peace and discussing our own responsibilities to be the champions of the injustices prevailing in our society and strive to bring about peace in our country.

The church shares several responsibilities through its teachings and doctrines in ensuring that there is peace and justice in the world. The basic ecclesial community has been part of the struggle for social justice and liberation from the beginning. Peace and justice are very important to promote human development at all levels of societal life. In most societies, religion forms the foundation of peace and justice. Just as major factors are needed for development and sustainability, justice and peace are essential fundamentals in the quest for a harmonious living and for a prosperous society. As Prophet Isaiah says, “Peace is the work for justice and justice is the cause of peace” (Isaiah 32:17).

SR JESWINA A.C.

The church since its inception has been an advocate for peace through justice. It has done this through promotion of social justice which refers to ‘Gods original invention for human society: a world where basic needs are met, people flourish and peace reigns. St John Paul II described justice as the foundation of solidarity. Justice and peace are important concepts and virtues for the advances of all societies. Hence, the church is called upon to participate in the renewal of society so that all – especially the weak and vulnerable – can enjoy God’s gifts of equality and peace.

This involves identifying the root cause of what keeps people poor, violent, hungry and powerless. In this context I would like to speak on Fr Stan Swamy who lived and worked to uphold the cause of the adivasis, dalits, the powerless and the marginalized till his death. Most of us present here hardly knew or heard about Fr Stan. After his arrest, all the social media highlighted about his life and work. We know that people from all walks of life spoke in volumes of his exceptional commitment to the most marginalized and vulnerable people. Therefore, today all of us know who and what Stan Swamy is.

To be the voice of the voiceless was Stan Swamy’s prophetic mission. He identified himself with Adivasi people and their struggle for a life of dignity. He noticed all the social inequalities and injustices that are ultimately connected with human development. His struggle was for justice for the poor, and for an inclusive India in which all people are equal. In all these instances, Stan insisted on non-violence when many victims of injustice were demanding a violent reaction. Ironically, he was accused by the state of being a Naxalite, and died a martyr for the cause of justice for tribal communities. Our God is the God of justice and peace. According to the Bible ‘Shalom’ or peace and justice imply freedom from fear, injustice, disorder and any form of oppression in the family, society, nation and the world at large. Righteousness and justice are both sides of the same coin. God is righteous because he is just and vice versa. There cannot be true peace without justice.

Oscar Romero, the archbishop of El Salvador, now declared a saint, who became a voice of justice for the poor, courageously spoke out against violations of human rights of the most vulnerable people and defended the principles of protecting lives, promoting human dignity and opposing all forms of violence. Likewise Stan Swamy fought for the rights of the adivasis, dalits and the marginalized. He was with them in their struggles, worked for their well being and stood by them even in their imprisonment till he sacrificed his own life for their cause.

The similarities between the death of Bishop Oscar Romero and Fr Stan Swamy are painfully striking; both were murdered: Bishop Romero fell to the bullets by a right-wing death squad, backed by government and leftist rebels; whereas 84 years old Stan was a victim of a calculated cold-blooded institutionalized murder because he subscribed to and promoted the idea of an India in which the excluded and exploited had their rightful place.

In the Gospel of Luke we read the mission of Jesus announced in his first public proclamation (Luke 4:18-19). The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to preach the good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to release the oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour. These words of Jesus are a message of justice for the poor and the oppressed. Wherever poverty and riches exist side-by-side, there is lack of justice, fidelity and peace. The will and rule of God, who has created enough for all, is being thwarted. The concept of justice as portrayed by Jesus involves a positive response to the needs of the poor and the oppressed even though the poverty and oppression may be sanctioned by law. This justice goes beyond national judicial systems. Ultimately, it finds its parameters in the heart of God.

In Fr Stan we see the same humane and compassionate face of God. He was a gentle, fearless warrior for Adivasi’s rights, brave to face his opponents, resolute in his mission and determined to stand with the oppressed. He supported the cause of the exploited and subjugated indigenous; and marginalized people. He stood for the land right of those whose land was being snatched away. His quiet, daring courage is revealed very powerfully in the video he recorded just two days before his arrest. “What is happening to me is not something unique happening to me alone,” he said.

“It is a broader process that is taking place all over the country. We are all aware how prominent intellectuals, lawyers, writers, poets, activists, students, leaders, are all put into jail because they have expressed their dissent or raised questions about the ruling powers of India. We are part of the process. In a way I am happy to be part of this process. I am not a silent spectator, but part of the game, and ready to pay the price whatever be it.” The price he ultimately paid was his heroic death. The words of prophet Isaiah: “Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause: are augmented in the life and works of Stan Swamy.

What defined Stan Swamy was not just this indomitable fearlessness, but his uncompromising outrage with injustice. Until the end, what shone through this man was an exemplary humanity and the deepest compassion. In his letters to his Jesuit colleague from Taloja central jail, rather than dwelling on his own sufferings, he spoke with grief about the plight of his fellow prisoners.

Though NIA leveled charges against a frail 84 year old man yet his indomitable strength even in the prison was an outstanding testimony of his moral conviction and a commitment to truth and to the powerless. Social activist Harsh Mander called Stan’s death a tragedy for the nation. “Devoted to selfless defence of Adivasi rights. Gentle, brave, even from prison he grieved not for himself but injustice to poor prisoners. A cruel state jailed him to silence his voice; the judiciary did nothing to secure his freedom. A tragedy for the nation,” he said. “It is time that the human rights activists and all people of good will, including the media, came together to demand an inclusive India in which all people are equal. Together, they should demand a legal system that holds people who perpetrate such injustice in the name of the law responsible for their actions. That would be a good way of paying tribute to Fr Stan Swamy”.

“We will still sing in chorus, that a caged bird can still sing” wrote Stan from the Prison. Even the life in the prison did not imprison his spirit so also his death is not an end to his fight for the cause of the indigenous to protect their land and culture. The equality he claimed for the tribal, Dalits, and marginalized and for whose cause he laid down his life should inspire all of us to come together and fight against the prevalent injustices. This would be the fitting tribute to Stan Swami.

In own city, in and around Mangalore we too could identify some of the injustices that are prevalent in small and big ways: the unorganized labour sector, child labour, human trafficking, plight of the fishermen, displaced people whose fertile, agricultural land is taken over by the industrialists and the government, abuse of the environment and garbage management systems turning into disasters. We need not just one prophet like Stan but many like minded people to come together and deliberate on these issues that threaten our very existence and fight for peace and justice.

About Speaker :

Sr. Dr. M. Jeswina A.C., presently at St Mary’s Convent, Mangaluru is the Former Principal, St Agnes College, and Associate Professor, Department of English,St. Agnes College (Autonomous). Her Achievements during the tenure as the Principal of St Agnes College : Status of “COLLEGE OF EXCELLENCE” from the University Grants Commission; ‘A+’ Grade CGPA 3.65 out of 4 in Cycle 4 by NAAC; STAR COLLEGE STATUS by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India for the outstanding progress made by the College in the field of Science and Technology; A number of awards for NSS Unit from the State and the University: the college, NSS Officer and the students; and Celebrated the Centenary of the College in 2020

She has a Ph.D. from the University of Calicut, Kerala; M.Phil, from the University of Calicut, Kerala; PGDTE (Post Graduation Diploma in the Teaching of English from Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages; PGCTE ((Postgraduate Certificate in the Teaching of English from Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages; M.A., B.A. from the University of Mysore. She has 28 years of Teaching experience at St. Agnes College. Books written/Publications by her are- Value Education Syllabus for PUC and Degree Classes; Life of St. Agnes; The Covenant of Love – Catechism Book for the II Degree students. Besides, she teaches Spoken English and Phonetics to students, teachers, sisters, seminarians and other Officials.

