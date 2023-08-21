Undertrial being Treated at Wenlock Hospital who Escaped Caught after Four Days

Mangaluru: A undertrial who was admitted to District Wenlock Hospital, Hampankatta, Mangaluru who had escaped four days ago, was caught by Pandeshwar police on 20 August 2023. The arrested person Naufal alias S M Naufal, aged 32, is under police custody at the moment.

It is learnt that Naufal, resident of Sajipanadu of Bantwal was arrested by police in connection with a drugs case registered in Dharmasthala police station. He was lodged in the district prison of the city as an undertrial prisoner. He was taken to Wenlock hospital for treatment since he was ill.

On 16 August around 5 pm, Naufal had escaped from the Wenlock hospital hoodwinking the police. He was apprehended on Sunday, August 20 by PSI Manohar Prasad and his team, and was produced in court.

