Undertrial prisoner attempts suicide at Bhondsi jail



Gurugram: An undertrial prisoner allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from a window pane at Bhondsi jail in Gurugram, police said.

The inmate has been identified as Surjeet Kataria, a resident of Tek Chand Nagar in Gurugram.

Surjeet’s wife however, has alleged harassment by the jail authorities.

The prisoner has been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, jail’s Deputy Superintendent Sajid Khan had informed the Bhondsi police and filed a complaint against Surjeet to register a suicide attempt case.

Besides, the jail administration has also filed a complaint against the other four prisoners for a conspiracy in connection with the case.

The four inmates have been identified as Wazir Singh, Inderjeet, Rakesh and Sonu.

The jail administration has accused them of hatching a conspiracy as well.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding further investigation is on.

Jail officials said the inmate was being interrogated to ascertain the cause that forced Surjeet to take such a step, officials added.

On the other hand, during routine checking, 9 mobiles and 6 batteries have been recovered from inmates in the jail on Wednesday.

A separate case in this regard under various sections of the IPC including the Jail Act has been registered at Bhondsi police station, the police said.