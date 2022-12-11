Undertrial Prisoner Commits Suicide in Hiriyadka Sub Jail

Udupi: An undertrial prisoner committed suicide in the Hiriyadka sub-jail prison room, in the early hours of Sunday, December 11.

The deceased has been identified as Sadananda Sherigar, a resident of Karkala.

According to sources, Sadananda had recently committed murder by setting ablaze a man to fake his death to evade arrest. Sadananda was lodged in jail as an undertrial. He committed suicide by hanging himself at around 5 am. The other prisoners who noticed Sadananda hanging informed the jailer and rushed him to the hospital, where he breathed his last on the way.

It is recalled that Sadananda had been working as a licensed surveyor. He forged land documents and prepared a sketch of a property showing a non-existent road adjoining it. Following this, a case was registered against Sadananda by the Karkala police. As the charge sheet was filed, he received a summons from the court. Recently, when the court issued a warrant against him, Sadananda feared that he would be arrested.

In a bid to save himself, he planned to stage his murder in a car. For this, Sadananda took the help of his associate Shilpa, who earlier worked in a government office on a contract basis. The duo picked a man Ananda Devadiga from Karkala and took him in his car to Byndoor with the help of two others.

The victim Ananda Devadiga was forced to drink alcohol laced with sleeping tablets. After this, he was immolated with the car to depict it as a case of murder of Sadananda himself. As Sadananda was elusive, police investigated the gruesome murder and cracked the case by finding the real motive. The police team arrested the accused in Hulkeri Cross near Moodbidri.



