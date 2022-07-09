Undu Roada Thoda Marayare? CITY Roads Remain in a State of PITY!

Undu Roada Thoda Marayare? ( Are these Roads or Gutters Mr?) OMG-CITY Roads Remain in a State of PITY! Instead of repairing the bad roads, our Netas and officials in Mangaluru City Corporation are busy Renaming Roads and Circles, with an aim to make quick bucks into their pockets?

Mangaluru: Mangaluru is plagued with the pathetic/dilapidated/pothole-ridden streets, which have resulted in many accidents, some resulting in severe injuries but never reported or highlighted by the media. It’s getting worse out there as days go by, with the pothole menace at every nook and corner of the City. We all agree that when the monsoon starts, Mangaluru is famous for Potholes, year by year, and nothing has been done to stop it. And this year, apart from potholes, roads, mainly the new ones, have been dug either by the culprits of GAIL Pipeline Gas Co or Jalasiri 24X7 water project.

Just look at roads in the City, they look like dirt-tracks or could be called “Gutters”, and it is a shame that we call this a SMART CITY, having such pathetic and dilapidated roads, putting the lives of commuters and motorists in RISK. Mounds of earth, broken bricks, pits and rubble lead the way to many destinations in the City, especially on the stretch of Jyothi Circle to Balmatta Circle/CollectorsGate; Balmatta New Road leading from Jyothi towards Falnir; Balmatta Road from Jyothi till Don Bosco Hall/Liquid Lounge; Kambla Road; Bunder road; among many others.

At certain road construction sites, a narrow path is prepared just to give enough space for a two-wheeler to reach the destination. Broken interlock bricks and some of which have sunken under the pressure put peoples lives in jeopardy. Motorists halt and look around for help wondering “Can I actually ride along?” The onlookers seem to respond “At your own risk”.

My humble request and question to the MCC Commissioner & Mayor and other MCC engineers, and also MSCL officials, is why aren’t they taking any initiatives/action in fixing all these dilapidated/pothole-ridden roads in the city. Is it because they are not worried about the life of the citizens? Is it because that they all travel in cars/four wheeler vehicles that they are not bothered about the hardship and hassles faced by two-wheeler riders? Is it because they can play the blame game on the motorists and not the concerned people who are actually responsible for bad roads? Is it because……….?? Oh well, there could be many reasons that the City authorities may try to get away from such civic issues, when accidents or calamities happen.

Even though no deaths have been reported due to pothole accidents that take place every single day in the City, but many two-wheeler riders have been injured- but there is no record of these pothole accidents-because the injured persons don’t complain nor file a case. Pinning responsibility on engineers and contractors for road accidents, it seems, is as difficult as imagining the city without potholes. So, who is to blame for the pitiable condition of the city’s roads, which sometimes leads to deaths? Well, it just seems to be a case of passing the buck. It’s only after an accident that you’ll notice MCC or MSCL officials or traffic policemen filling potholes with concrete mix.

Many times officials blame it on the weather because the rain is hindering their work. If it’s raining, they cannot take up the work. Like one local MLA had mentioned earlier that it is a hard job to concrete the said road since a bunch of water pipelines are situated below- and if the road is concreted it will be a hassle to break it in case there is a broken water pipe. Oh well, at least for a while till a proper plan is chalked out, why can’t the MCC do some good patch work in filling these potholes, so that motorists won’t be harmed.

Forget about the weather, the present bad conditions of the road are due to the negligence, carelessness and shabby work of these civic agencies (Gail and Jalasiri projects) who undertake their work unscientifically, and no one from MSCL nor MCC raises a word about their shabby work, since one project (Gail) belongs to Union Government and the other one (Jalasiri) belongs to Karnataka government, and both are governed by the same political party, so also our MCC.

The roads dug up for laying of underground cables as part of the Smart City project or other agencies have been refilled and are being made ‘motorable’, however, the aftereffect of such a hasty work is that it is a mix of puddle, mound and slush. Once you cross this hurdle, a puddle awaits just nearby. Given the pathetic state of such roads, traffic cops will have a tough time trying to ensure some kind of movement. People, especially school children will have to navigate through the pits dug up for all these projects that remain hazardous.

When there is a death or accident due to bad roads, the road contractor/MCC should be held responsible and cases booked against the engineers concerned. Motorists who try to avoid potholes and meet with accidents cannot be blamed. After all, they know that if they ride on the pothole, they will fall. Despite the literally gaping evidence of negligence by civic agencies, the police continue to treat their engineers and contractors as accused number two or three in such cases, while the motorists or bikers, who suffer the tragic consequences of their callousness, take the brunt of the blame.

While the mushrooming of potholes and pits dug in the city is causing many accidents, especially of two-wheeler riders, (although there had been no fatalities) the city police have found an easy way out by penalizing the riders. The provisions that could be used to accuse a person of culpable homicide need a relook. The problem with our MCC here is they have no proper emergency response team to fill up potholes regularly. And even though the Mayor directs her officials to follow up in rectifying the civic issues, unfortunately they sleep on their jobs.

They wait for the number of potholes to increase and then call for tenders. Even then the potholes are not filled unscientifically. It is a huge scam. Every time there is road cutting in Mangaluru, neither the PWD, Mescom, or other utility companies seem to be equipped to restore them and the MCC too ends up either doing a shoddy job or not doing it at all.

Sadly it seems like no civic agency concerned is responsible for accidents caused by the poor condition of roads. Considering the increasing number of incidents, the civic agencies should have a huge responsibility. They need to not only fix the potholes, but also footpaths. The callousness of government authorities in the face of loss of life due to potholes, open drains, loose wires and so on, is appalling. There is zero regard for human life. Post every mishap no one seems accountable. The way out could be to identify the contractors responsible for such accidents/deaths and ban them from bidding for government contracts for five years. Also, the concerned government engineer/ superior should be suspended pending investigation, and booked under sections relevant for causing such accidents due to negligence.

Finally, before I make my humble request on behalf of the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, I once again ask the concerned authorities, including MCC Commissioner, MCC Mayor, MSCL Chairman/General Managers/Engineers to spot inspect some of the grievous pothole-ridden roads, to fix the roads immediately-before someone gets injured or loses his life-just because of the negligence of someone else.. Thanking the concerned authorities in anticipation!