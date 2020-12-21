Spread the love



















Unemployed Dubai-based Indian wins $1mn in raffle



Dubai: An unemployed Indian expat from Kerala, who lost his job in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire Draw, a media report said.

Navaneeth Sajeevan, 30, working in an Abu Dhabi-based company, is currently serving his notice period after he was made redundant last month, the Gulf News report said on Sunday.

Speaking to Gulf News, Sajeevan, originally from Kasargod, said he had just completed a job interview when he received the call from DDF on Sunday, informing him of the million dollar win.

Sajeevan bought the winning ticket online on November 22.

“My wife is still working here. I was planning to head home if I didn’t find a good job. I have loans to the tune of 100,000 dirham. This win will go towards that,” he told Gulf News.

He is the 171st Indian national to win the DDF mega prize.

Indians make up the highest number of DDF Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.