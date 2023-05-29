Unemployment Leads 22-year-old Post Graduate to End Life in Byndoor

Kundapur: A 22-year-old postgraduate girl ended her life by hanging herself after she failed to get a job, at her residence here on May 29.

The deceased has been identified as Gauthami (22) a resident of Kalthodu, Byndoor.

Gauthami after completing her M.Com had appeared for the Banking and other competitive exams but could not get a job in any of the companies.

Without employment, Gauthami was depressed. She wrote a death note and committed suicide.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor Police Station. The police have found the death note.

