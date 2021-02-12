Spread the love



















UNGA President wishes happy Lunar New Year to Chinese people



United Nations: The President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir, on Thursday wished a happy Lunar New Year to the Chinese people.

In a message, the UNGA President noted that “in Chinese culture, the ox represents positivity, courage, honesty and hard work – all of which are central to the work we do at the UN.”

“May the Year of the Ox bring us joy and health,” Bozkir said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. In 2021, the first day of the Chinese New Year is on February 12, which is also the Year of the Ox.