Unidentified drone crashes in Iraq’s Kurdistan, injures 3



Baghdad: An unidentified drone crashed in the north of Erbil, capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, leaving three people injured, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said in a statement.

The drone exploded on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The drone exploded at 9:35 p.m. after it crashed in a restaurant in Erbil, nearly 375-km north of the capital Baghdad, the CTS statement added.

The explosion also caused damage to the restaurant building and several nearby civilian cars, it said.

Meanwhile, Saman Barzanji, Health Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, told reporters that only minor injuries were sustained by the wounded persons.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident but bombing by rockets or drones by militias occurs frequently in the Kurdistan region.

