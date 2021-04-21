Spread the love



















Union Education Minister Nishank tests positive for Covid-19



New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus. At present, he is in home quarantine and following the Covid protocols.

After testing positive, Nishank appealed to all those people who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

The Minister said, “I want to inform all people that I had undergone a Covid test whose report came out positive. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. I request all those who came in contact with me recently to get themselves tested.”

Nishank said the Education Ministry is functioning as usual with the necessary Covid precautions. The Minister is handling the affairs of the ministry through various digital mediums.