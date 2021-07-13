Spread the love



















Union Govt indirectly responsible for the death of Fr Stan Swamy – Amrith Shenoy

Udupi: “The death of human rights activist, Stan Swamy was not natural, but was an institutional murder committed by the Modi government”, alleged the CPI (Maoist) party.

“The union government was indirectly responsible for the death of human rights activist, Stan Swamy”, said Amrith Shenoy, convener of Sahabalve. He was speaking at a condolence meet to Fr Stan Swamy held by Sahabalve a like-minded persons association at the War Memorial Ajjarkad, Udupi here on July 12.

“The 84-year-old social activist had fought for the rights of Adivasis and finding solutions to their problems. In that backdrop the Modi government sent him to jail falsely implicating him in the Bhima Koregaon case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), said Amrith Shenoy.

Fr Swamy was suffering from Parkinson disease and other ailments. Swamy was denied basic human dignity, referring to the activist seeking permission from the court for using a straw and sipper. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the jail authorities acted cruelly with him. Stan Swamy fought to protect the rights of Adivasis, in a democratic manner, That was the reason why the rights activist was repeatedly denied bail though his case was in the trial stage and his health was failing. NIA, jails and the judicial system have all acted under the influence of the Union government, he alleged.

Social Activist Prof Phaniraj, DSS leader Sundara Master, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake and others paid tributes to Fr Stan Swamy.

Udupi Diocese priest Fr Chethan Lobo, Fr William Martis, Fr Royston Fernandes, Catholic Sabha president Mary D’souza, Secretary Gregory PK D’Souza, former president Walter Cyril Pinto, leaders Veronica Cornelio, Roshni Oliver, Shanti Periera, Ramesh Kanchan, Yathish Karkera, Yaseen Malpe, Hussain Kodibengre, Shyamraj Birthi, Prashanth Jattanna and others were present.

