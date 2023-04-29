Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Road Show in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a roadshow as part of BJP’s campaign for the forthcoming Assembly Elections to be held on May 10.

The BJP workers gathered near Clock Tower where the roadshow was kicked off. Passing through Hampankatta signal, K S Rao Road which culminated near the Rashtrakavi Manjeshwar Govind Pai Circle, Kodialbail.

Home Minister Amit Shah was given a rousing welcome by the party workers beating the drums.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Candidate for Mangaluru South Constituency Vedvyas Kamath and District BJP President Sudarshan Moodbidri accompanied Amit Shah during the roadshow.

