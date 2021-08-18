Spread the love



















Union minister greeted with celebratory gunfire, four booked

Yadgir/Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba was greeted by the local leaders with celebratory gunfire, but the police

present at the site foisted FIRs on four persons.

The FIRs were filed by the police after Superintendent of Police Vedmurthy ordered for booking cases against them.

The supporters and local leaders had gathered in Yadgir to welcome Khuba to BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which is being carried out by newly-inducted union ministers in their respective states to enlighten the schemes undertaken by the Narendra Modi government.

Amidst the local leaders, former ministers Baburao Chinchansur, Raju Gowda and MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal, were also present at the occasion.

Chinchinsur himself wielded a rifle and encouraged others to fire in the air in celebration. While doing so, all the participants threw all Covid protocols to the wind in welcoming Khuba.

The Union Minister, however, denied firing of bullets in the air by his followers. He said the loud sound was created by the bursting crackers.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has sought details of the incident

