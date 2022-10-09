Union Minister Rameswar Teli Distributes Ujjwala Yojana and e-Shram Card at MRPL

Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli Distributes Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 and e-Shram Card to Beneficiaries at MRPL

Mangaluru: The distribution of Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, e-Shram Card to the beneficiaries and digital Foundation stone laying of Devangonthi Marketing Terminal was held at the Club House MRPL premises here on October 9.

Minister of State Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli visited the ESIC Hospital, EPFO and interacted with the staff and officers. Minister Teli attended the programme held at MRPL, where the benefits of various central government schemes were distributed to the beneficiaries.

The programme began with an invocation. MD MRPL Venkatesh welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by the union ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries.

Minister Teli handed over New LPG connections to 20 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Manthri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 (PMYU). SLC for Karnataka, Gur Prasad, briefed the gathering about the contribution of OMCs like IOCL, HPCL and BPCL in providing the benefit of PMYU to 36,99,841 beneficiaries in Karnataka.

Srinivasa Shetty ALC (Central) briefed the gathering about the benefits of the e-SHRAM card, which is a novel scheme for the benefit of workers belonging to the unorganized sector. Minister disbursed the e-SHRAM cards to 11 beneficiaries from the surrounding villages.

During the stage programme, Minister Teli felicitated seven employees of MRPL who bravely fought a major fire in a neighbouring industry within the MSEZL and averted a major catastrophe. Minister also congratulated employees of MRPL who had won medals in the Oil Para Olympics.

During the event Minister digitally laid the foundation stone for MRPL’s Devengonthi Marketing Terminal, which is coming up at Bangalore for the storage and distribution of Hydrocarbons in the Bangalore region.

Addressing the gathering Minister Teli highlighted the efforts made by the Central Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for the benefit of poor and needy sections of society. Teli said that one crore additional connections had been given under the Ujjwala Yojana 2.0. The scheme has benefitted women from economically weaker sections of society. Minister mentioned the role of OMC’s IOCL, HPCL and BPCL in executing the same.

Teli also emphasized the benefits of schemes like the e-SHARM Card and Pradhan Manthri Shram Yogi Maandhan yojana to the workers from the unorganized sector. He encouraged the beneficiaries to spread the word and help others to benefit from the novel schemes.

Director Refinery MRPL, Sanjay Varma delivered the vote of thanks. BHV Prasad ED Projects and Shyam Kamath ED Refinery, senior officers from MRPL, IOCL, HPCL and BPCL were also present.

After the event, Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bitumen Blowing Unit Additional Train Project of MRPL. Minister also visited ISPRL, Mangaluru, during his visit.

