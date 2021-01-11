Spread the love



















Union Minister Shripad Naik critical after road accident in Ankola, wife and PA killed

Ankola (IT): Union Minister Shripad Naik and his wife met with an accident in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district on Monday. Shripad Naik’s wife has succumbed to her injuries.

Shripad Naik is reportedly critical and has been moved to Goa for treatment.

Naik’s personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome has also succumbed to the accident.

Shripad Naik is the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy and Minister of State for Defence.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed condolences and praeyaed for a speedy recovery for Shripad Naik.

“Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Reacting to the reports of death of Shripad Naik’s wife in the accident, Congress MLA RV Deshpande said, Shocked to hear Hon Union Minister @shripadynaik has met with an accident near Ankola and his wife who was travelling with him has tragically died. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. Praying for speedy recovery of Shripadji and hope he will be out of danger soon