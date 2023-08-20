Union Ministers Launch Global Maritime India Summit 2023 Curtain Raiser for the Karnataka Region

Mangaluru: The curtain raiser of Global Maritime Summit 2023 for Karnataka Region was launched by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways & Tourism in the presence of Kum Shobha Karandlaje, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Nalin Kateel, Hon’ble MP, Dakshina Kannada Shri Mullai Muhilan MP, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, Shri Anand C.L, Commissioner, Mangalore Municipal Corporation and Shri Dr. CA A. Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor, Srinivas University and Shri Praveen Kalbhavi, Co-Founder, MD & CEO Novigo solutions.

During the event the investible projects of NMPA were released by Kum Shobha Karandlaje, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Launching the event, Shri Shripad Naik said, “as we set sail towards a new era of maritime excellence, the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 embodies our resolve to innovate, collaborate, and elevate India’s maritime industry to unprecedented heights. Together, we are charting a course that will make waves across the world.”

Highlighting the significance of the Port as an economic catalyst and a promoter of social cohesion in Mangalore and Karnataka, Shri Naik emphasized on how the New Mangalore Port has the strategic advantage of being the preferred port on the west coast, serving as a gateway to the booming state of Karnataka. He congratulated the Port and stakeholders on attaining the highest growth rate of 9%+ in traffic among all Major Ports during 2023-24 as of July 2023 and exhorted to continue to strive to handle the all-time highest cargo throughput this year.”

The curtain raiser unveiled the themes and goals of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, showcasing India’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and growth within the maritime sector. The Summit is poised to be a landmark event that will shape the industry’s future, fortifying India’s position as a global maritime leader.

Unveiling the investable projects at NMPA, Kum Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare urged the EXIM community to utilize the potential of Mangalore port as a gateway to Karnataka and catalyze to make it 100% Atmanirbhar by investing in projects available in the maritime sector. She also appealed all the stakeholders to jointly work towards achieving the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi to make India a pioneer in the global maritime economy.

Dr A V Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) stated that the Port has hosted this vital gathering for the curtain raiser to set the stage for the forthcoming GMIS, an event symbolising India’s ambition to lead and transform the global maritime landscape. He reminded about the principle of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi, Siddhi se Vridhi,’ and highlighted Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025 and a 40-60 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He stated that Govt of India has taken several initiatives towards reducing the freight cost with a view to make products affordable to common man as the cost on transportation covers more than 15% of the MRP of any product. During the GMIS 2023 MOUs worth Rs.1106 Crore are expected to be signed which will strengthen the Bulk /Liquid /POL storage facility of the Port, development and operation of CFS & warehousing facilities, and construction of tank farms/storage in the region.

Renowned attendees and speakers including Shri Mullai Muhilan MP, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, Shri Anand C.L, Commissioner, Mangalore Municipal Corporation and Shri Dr. CA A. Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor, Srinivas University and Shri Praveen Kalbhavi, Co-Founder, MD & CEO Novigo solutions, contributed their insights, collectively envisioning India’s promising role in fostering global maritime partnerships.

The event was attended by representatives of the stakeholders of the Port, PSU & EXIM community including, CII, Stevedores, C&F agents were present during the event.

