Unique Programme of Kannada Book ‘Eppatthu Thirugatagalu’ Release at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru said, “A unique book release programme will be held at St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru titled “Eppatthu Thirugatagalu” in Kannada based on the eventful and dedicated life experience of one of the most popular and veteran Yakshagana artist, Sri Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat under the aegis of St Aloysius Prakashana to honour and celebrate the artiste’s more than 70 years of yeomen service in the field of Yakshagana. The programme will be held on Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 2. 30 pm in the Fr L F Rasquinha Hall in the LCRI Block of the College. The newly launched St Aloysius Prakashana has already published 4 books on different fields. “Eppatthu Thirugatagalu” will be the fifth book to be published by Prakashana”.

Also speaking during the press meet, Dr Dinesh Nayak, the college HR in-charge said- the Registrar of the College said, Sri Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat is popularly known as the “Dashavathari” of Yakshagana. He has carved a special niche among Yakshagana lovers of all genres and has been awarded the National Level Award for his great contribution to the performing art form. His long and dedicated service to Yakshagana for 70 years continually being an integral part of the moving Yakshagana troupe (Thirugata) is a singular and a record of sorts in the field. It is significant to note that he has been a part of Sri Dharmasthala Yakshagana Troupe for 54 long and consecutive years without missing a single performance. It is a rare and highly commendable feat indeed! Sri Govinda Bhat has enumerated and recorded the highs and lows of his Yakshagana journey in the form of a conversational and intimate narrative in this book which would definitely make a novel and interesting reading” .

Dr Alwyn D’sa, the Registrar of the college said ” Retired IAS Officer, T Shyama Bhat; Former Principal of MGM College, Udupi Prof. M L Samaga; Professor at the Tumkur University, Dr Nithyananda B Shetty, and Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, SJ will grace the momentous occasion as the honored guests. Principal of the College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Coordinator of the UGC-STRIDE Scheme of the College Dr Alwyn D’Sa and Director of St Aloysius Prakashana, Dr Vidya Vinutha D’Souza will be present on the occasion. St Aloysius College which has a rich tradition of promoting indigenous cultures and cultural performances thought of documenting the Yakshagana life journey of Sri Govinda Bhat for posterity as an inspiration and as the most fitting tribute to the legendary artist. Hence St Aloysius Prakashana decided to publish this valuable work”.

Director of St Aloysius Prakashana, Dr Vidya Vinutha D’Souza and Ms Chandrakala-Assistant PRO were present during the press meet

About Yakshgana Thalamaddale: Thyagameva Jayathe

Followed by the formal book release, Thyagameva Jayathe, a Yakshgana Thalamaddale will be performed based on the epic narrative of Bharatha-Bahubali. Renowned group of artists like Putthige Raghurama Holla, Chaithanya Krishna, Murari Kadambalithaya and Madhusudhan Alevooraya, Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat, Orof. M L Samaga, Sunnambala Vishveshwara Bhat, Vasudeva Ranga Bhatta and Dr Dinesh Nayak will perform in the Thalamaddale.

Organizers have invited all Yakshagana lovers, fans and admirers of Govinda Bhat to be a part of this event. Entry will be free and Coivd-19 protocols will be followed.