Unique Projects by St Aloysius College NCC Cadets Mark 75th I-Day & ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Unique Projects by St Aloysius College (Autonomous) -Mangaluru NCC Cadets Mark 75th Independence Day & ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Mangaluru: India’s Independence Day reminds the country’s citizens of all the sacrifices the freedom fighters have made to secure the country’s future. Since its independence, India has made stellar progress in every field, including education, military and space programmes. Commemorating the nation’s independence from British rule, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year, but with a slight twist. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were no social gatherings, instead, all states and government offices were asked to webcast their events and celebrations. In lieu of the precautions taken, there were no grand performances during the I-Day celebration on 15 August 2021.

The land of diversity where people of different caste, creeds, religions, cultures, and beliefs live together. India is a country where there is “Unity in Diversity”. India is the biggest democracy in the world that celebrates its independence day on 15th August of every year. Why is Independence Day so Important? Independence Day is the most significant day in the history of India because it reminds us of the bravery and struggle of our freedom fighters. On this day we pay homage to our fighters who fought and gave up their lives for our independence. Since then we have been celebrating our Independence Day every year on 15th August. This day is celebrated to ignite the feeling of nationalism and patriotism across the country. Every citizen has a different viewpoint of Independence. A youngster takes this day to celebrate the glory and strength of the country while for others it’s a reminder of the long suppression and cruelty that our people suffered. It’s not only a celebration of Independence but also of unity with the diverse culture of the country.

We battled for our freedom yet worked vigorously and magnanimously under the direction of our pioneers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Bhagat Singh. A portion of these pioneers pick the way of violence while some pick non-violence. The definitive point of these was to drive out the Britishers from the nation. Furthermore, on the fifteenth August 1947, the hotly anticipated dream worked out as expected. This Year the celebration of Independence Day was different as we know the entire world is facing a pandemic crisis. There are orders from the Centre to all states to avoid large gatherings and keep wearing masks and social distancing while celebrating Independence Day. Many organizations and educational institutions invited the warriors like doctors, nurses, health and sanitation workers in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against COVID 19.

And this year the NCC Cadets of Army Wing of St Aloysius College (Autonomous)-Mangaluru marked the 75th Independence Day and Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”in a unique way by organizing a week-long events to commemorate India’s Freedom from the British Rule. On 8 Aug 2021 Cadets of NCC Army Wing, St.Aloysius college (autonomous) organised a rally on the occasion of 75th independence day and Azadi ka Amrut Mohotsav. The main idea of the rally was to educate the local people of Mangalore about the- Freedom fighters of India and their struggle to make the nation independent from British rule; Ban on single use of plastic; Covid-19 safety Norms; Clean and green India; Pollution free; Road safety.

The rally began from St. Aloysius college campus and proceeded through Hampankatta, market, and other streets. Cadets distributed 100 Indian flags to retail shops, banks (State bank of India and Karnataka Bank) and malls. The programme was organised under the guidance and support of Col N.R. Bhide (Commanding officer-18 KAR BN NCC), Lt.Col Amitabh Singh (Administrative officer-18 KAR BN NCC), Rev Dr. Praveen Martis SJ (Principal St. Aloysius college) and Capt Shakin Raj (Associated NCC Officer).

On the eve of 75 th Independence Day Celebration 18 Karnataka Battalion NCC Under the aegis of NCC Gp HQ, Mangalore, remembered the martyrs who laid down their life for our country. The occasion was marked by carrying out Swachha Abhiyan by cleaning the “War memorial” premise on 14 th August 2021 by NCC cadets of various Schools and Colleges of 18 Kar Bn NCC, Mangaluru.

On the auspicious day of 15 th Aug, Independence Day the Battalion carried out Wreath laying followed by a Guard of Honour carried out by the cadets of St Aloysius College and St Agnes College, Mangaluru. The occasion was marked by wreath laying by Lt Col Amitabh Singh, SM, Adm Officer of 18 Kar Bn NCC, Mangalore and Lt Cdr Harsha M R, of Indian Navy posted as Medical Officer to the Coast Guard, Mangaluru. The function was also attended by veteran officers of the defence forces who had rendered their service in the part to our mother land.

75th Independence Day Celebration by St Aloysius College NCC Cadets

In conclusion, it was a day worth celebrating for which our ancestors have shed their blood and have struggled a lot. But are we truly justifying the struggle and hard work of our freedom fighters? We should rethink it and should work towards actual freedom for the people of the country by helping them and making them self-dependent and capable enough to support not even themselves but also the country. While Independence Day was celebrated we should dream of India which is strong and powerful and has the capability to face any problems with unity.

