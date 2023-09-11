Unique Terracotta Figurines found in the Megalithic Dolmens

In recent archaeological exploration conducted in the Megalithic Dolmen site at Mudukonaje near famous Jaina centre Mudubidare in the D.K. district of Karnataka, we noticed unique terracotta figurines in different states of preservation, along with bone and iron pieces, says Prof. Murugeshi, T., (Rtd) associate professor in Ancient History and Archaeology of Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty College, Shirva, in his press release here today.

Mudukonaje Megalithic site was discovered and reported by Dr Pundikay Ganapayya Bhat (Rtd) in the 1980s. The site is located on the left side of Mudubidare and Shirthdy Road, and about 8 km from Mudubidare. Mudukonaje has an outcrop of a genesis and has an elevation of about 25-30 feet from the surroundings. It was the biggest Megalithic Dolmen site consisting of 19 Dolmens on the slope of Stone Hill, but, only two Dolmens are intact and the rest of the burials are in ruins.

What is Dolmen:

Megalithic Culture is known for its different types of burials and use of iron in India. Dolmen is one among them. Huge stone slabs known as orthostats are erect in clockwise order, which creates a square room. This square chamber is closed by an author’s huge stone slab as a capstone. Generally, on the eastern slab a round or U-shaped entrance known as a port-hole was created. It was known by different names in South India like Kalmane, Pandavara Mane, Moriyara Mane, Moriyara betta, Panara Arekallu, Madmal Gunda, Kandi Kone, Kottya, Toonth Kal, Pandavara Kal and so on shows its popularity among the common people.

Terracotta Figurines: Eight terracotta figurines found in the Megalithic Dolmens of MuduKonaje. Out of eight two are Cow Bovines, one mother goddess, two peacocks, and a horse. a hand of a mother goddess and an unknown object.

Description of figurines:

1. Cow Bovine: A solid hand-made human body with a bull head is about 9cm in height and 5cm in width. It has a clear snout of a bull and Its feminity is well attested by two breasts attached by applique method. A thin line of grove is created from below the right arm to the left side of the neck. It has two arms but the hands are broken, left arm is shown turned towards the front. A wide belly and a round section below the belly are shown. Indication of two legs is found. elongated round bun at the back of the head as head gear is Shown.

2. Cow Bovine: It is another solid handmade figurine about 7.5cm in height and 4cm in width. It has a bovine snout and an arch-type head gear. It has applique ornamentation around the neck and below the belly. At the bottom, there are no legs but a prop to stand the image.

3. The third one is a solid Peacock about 11 cm high and 7cm wide. it was dipped into red ochre and its feathers were down towards the earth.

4. The fourth one is also a Peacock but the elongated head is created separately, which can be insertable into a shallow body. The body is missing, the feathers designed upwards.

5. Torso of a mother goddess. No head, hands and legs.

Historical Significance:

Terracotta figurines found at Mudukonaje in a Megalithic context are rare findings in India. They found inside the surface of Dolmens, which was disturbed by treasure hunters. It was the first time in India that Cow Bovids were found in the Dolmens and helped to determine the chronology of the Dolmens. Terracotta found in the Megalithic burial provides a solid ground for the study of the Boota Cult or Daiva Aradhane of Coastal Karnataka. Cow Bovin or Cow goddess had its parallals in Malampuzha Megalithic terracotta figurines of Kerala and Egypt. Mudukonaje terracotta figurines were datable to 800-700 B.C.

