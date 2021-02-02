Spread the love



















Unique Tissue Cultured Plant Blooms at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Tissue culture generated Epiphyllum oxypetalum plant produced by the Laboratory of Applied Biology, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, has started flowering. It flowers only once a year and at night from around 10 PM till early morning around five AM. In Kannada it is called ‘Queen of the Night’ or ‘Irulu Thavare’.

It is also mistakenly called Brahma Kamala as it resembles another plant Saussurea obvallata which is found in the Himalayas and also flowers only at night. Epipyllum is a Cactus and a shrub whereas Saussurea belongs to the Sunflower family and is a climber.