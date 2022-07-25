United Nandigudda Sports Assn Determined to Keep Nandigudda Road Clean & Green

United Nandigudda Sports & Cultural Association Determined to Keep Nandigudda Road Clean & Green. Environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche, members of APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala have also played a vital role in this regard

Mangaluru: If you take a ride or drive by the Nandigudda Road adjacent to the Hindu Rudra Bhoomi/Crematorium a few days ago, you would be surprised to see the piles of filth dumped on both sides of the said road by ignorant people, having no fear of the City officials nor police by landing into trouble. Gone are those days, because right now Nandigudda Road looks 98% clean, and thanks to a youth organization, and also environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche, who have taken a unique initiative in stopping people from littering in that area.

To keep Nandigudda Road in the city clean and green, youths from United Nandigudda Sports and Cultural Association have launched a unique competition. They have decided to reward people who capture pictures of litterbugs. Speaking and providing details of the campaign launched recently to Team Mangalorean, Subrahmanya Bappal, the Secretary, United Nandigudda Sports and Cultural Association said, “The Nandigudda road adjacent to the Crematorium had literally turned into a dumping yard, especially after employees of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd, the agency that collects and transports waste from the city, used to shift the waste from one truck to another. However, once they were told not to do so, they stopped, but the public continued to dump waste”.

WASTE SEEN ON NANDIGUDDA ROAD BEFORE…

He further said, Ëven though the Mangaluru City Corporation had installed a camera, ignorant people would not mend their ways. Therefore we started monitoring the area from the last few days, and we were successful in catching a bunch of 2 and 4-wheelers riders/drivers throwing waste. Volunteers would wait till late evening, and whenever people dumped waste, they would be warned. However, to put an end to the menace, we decided to launch this campaign. For every appropriate picture taken of the person or vehicle throwing waste on Nandigudda Road or surrounding areas, the person who clicked the picture will be rewarded Rs 500. So far, we have received quite a few entries”.

Meanwhile, environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche with the help of the APD Foundation, the Hasiru Dala team and other volunteers cleaned the entire road by levelling the sides of the said road with red mud and also planting a few saplings. As per Ms Geetha Surya of the APD Foundation, the area was identified as a black spot. Locals were trying hard to stop people from dumping waste. “The volunteers cleaned the stretch, and an earthmover was used for levelling heaps of mud on the road. Antony Waste also helped in clearing the waste”, she said.

THIS IS HOW NANDIGUDDA ROAD LOOKS AT PRESENT …

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Jeeth Milan Roche, said, “In the last two years, I have been cleaning this road for the fourth time. Hopefully, with all the efforts that we are putting in in order to keep this road clean, people will stop dumping waste. There are reports of several vehicles being caught on camera dumping waste. We wish the road is barricaded from either side during the night. If not for the garbage dumped, this road is ideal for walking.” Also, members of the association have installed banners urging those people who dump waste on the roadside not to do so. However, a few people, especially street vendors and residents still violate the law by dumping waste on the roadside.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Er Shabarinath Rai, the MCC Zonal Commissioner, Central Zone said, “Just recently, MCC had issued a notice to Pandeshwar police station to take stringent action against a pickup van owner for dumping the waste on the roadside. Meanwhile, we caught a few who came on their two-wheelers and dumped the waste on the roadside in spite of installing CCTV cameras on the spot. In spite of warnings to the violators not to dispose of the waste on the roadsides, it has been continuously violated. We are coming up with better plans to stop people littering this area, and punish the violators with hefty fines and other consequences’.

Area ward Corporator Shailesh Shetty speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Many organizations and local volunteers had tried various methods and awareness projects in order to keep this area clean. However, people have been still abusive. The issue had been brought to the notice of the commissioner of the city corporation long back. Later, two CCTV cameras were installed as well, but had technical problems and were removed. Later, I had personally spoken to the MCC Mayor to sanction two additional CCTV cameras to be installed at the designated spot where waste is being dumped”.

“The Mayor has done the needful in installing two CCTV cameras, which are in use now, and many litterbugs have been caught based on the CCTV footage. For many days youth of a Sports & Cultural Association from the locality were monitoring the spot to avoid dumping of waste. Recently, I even caught an Omni car driver while throwing the waste and filed a case in Pandeshwar station. It would be helpful if police also cooperate on such issues, thus enabling us to put an end to this waste dumping,” added Shetty.

The corporator also said that Mayor Premanand Shetty had spoken to the Police Commissioner to ask police officials to take action against violation of rules regarding the disposal of waste on the roadside. The disposal of waste had spread on the road as people had started avoiding being captured on the CCTV camera while they were throwing the waste.

