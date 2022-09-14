Uniting Young Chemists ‘CHEMERGENCE’ – a Chemistry Fest at St Aloysius College

Uniting Young Chemists ‘CHEMERGENCE’ – an inter Collegiate Chemistry Fest for Pre University College Students at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. 27 Colleges with over 400 plus PUC students participated in the Fest.

Mangaluru: Following an Ice-Breaker from 8.30 am till 9.30 am, the programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings, followed by the welcome address by Dr Ronald Nazareth- HoD of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Chemistry, where he said, “St Aloysius college is the first college in the region to effectively implement NEW education Policy at the Undergraduate level. The Policy emphasises the development of the creative potential of each individual. Education thus, must move towards less content, and more towards learning about how to think critically and solve problems, how to be creative and multidisciplinary, and how to innovate, adapt, and absorb new material in novel and changing fields. Pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable”.

“The interaction with the resource person, the type of innovative competitions the students take part in passionately today, exposure to the academic and research environment at St Aloysius College will definitely help the students to enjoy Chemistry, help them to realise the opportunities in Chemistry and hence realising the larger goals of NEP. It is a sense of fulfilment today that 27 PUC colleges of this region have responded to our invitation and more than 400 students are here with us participating in this mega event ” added Dr Nazareth.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest Dr Indrani Karunasagar- Director, Research & Development, NITTE Deemed to be University, joined by President of the Function and Principal of St Aloysius College Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ; Dr Richard Gonsalves and Dr Narayan Bhat, the coordinators of the programme and the person behind the planning and execution of the event and faculty in Dept of Chemistry Ms Crystal Menezes, among others.

Chief Guest Dr Indrani Karunasagar in her inaugural address said, “St Aloysius College has produced BIG stalwarts who have attained BIG posts in various capacities around the globe. You are all living in the most exciting times, and you all have more developed brains than us decades ago. It should be noted that chemistry plays an important role in the present world. From toothpaste to household articles, they all have chemical additives. Chemistry is an incredibly fascinating field of study. Because it is so fundamental to our world, chemistry plays a role in everyone’s lives and touches almost every aspect of our existence in some way”.

“Chemistry is essential for meeting our basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, health, energy, and clean air, water, and soil. Chemical technologies enrich our quality of life in numerous ways by providing new solutions to problems in health, materials, and energy usage. Thus, studying chemistry is useful in preparing us for the real world. Chemistry is often referred to as the central science because it joins together physics and mathematics, biology and medicine, and the earth and environmental sciences. Knowledge of the nature of chemicals and chemical processes, therefore, provides insights into a variety of physical and biological phenomena. Knowing something about chemistry is worthwhile because it provides an excellent basis for understanding the physical universe we live in. For better or for worse, everything is chemical,” added Dr Indrani.

In his presidential address, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, “Chemistry is important because everything is made from chemicals but there are a lot of other reasons why chemistry is a big part of daily life and why everyone should understand basic chemistry. Many biology and anatomy and physiology courses begin with chemistry. More than just nutrients, medicines and poisons, everything we do is chemical. Many things that are in our environment are made of chemicals, and many things that we observe in the world are made of chemical effects”.

“With the help of chemistry, we are able to cure most deadly or dangerous diseases. By the study of chemistry, we can learn about the biochemical changes going on in our bodies. Chemistry is a path of creativity and is a subject of logic and it creates a new way of thinking. Chemistry is the study of life. Life is made of a string of particulate matter. Education in chemistry is not only the source of getting a good job but also a fun and practical way to make life interesting. Chemistry is important because everything around us is made of chemicals. Everything is chemistry so nothing can exist without chemistry. Everything in the world is basically now made up of chemistry. We are Chemistry! ” added Rev Dr Martis Sj.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Crystal Menezes, and the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Yuktha, an M Sc chemistry student. For the valedictory programme, the chief guest was Jayananda Suvarna- President, DK Chemistry Lecturers Association and presided over by Rev Fr Vincent Pinto Sj- Finance Officer, St Aloysius College.

The FEST included Seminars, Quiz Prelims; Mockless Prelims; Treasure Hunt; Rangoli; Video Juggling; Photography; Documentary; Mad Ad; Singing; Creative Writing; Turncoat; Interactive Chemistry, followed by Quiz Finals and Mockpress Finals.

