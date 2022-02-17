UNITY IN DIVERSITY! Girl Students of Different Communities Walk Together in Udupi College

Udupi: The Hijab – Saffron row which began in Udupi spread across the country and the same Udupi has given a message of communal harmony to the society now.

A Video of students of different communities walking together to the Government PU College in Udupi has gone viral on social media.

The Video has made news and people who want to live in harmony have uploaded the act of the students on social media.

The row over girls wearing the Hijab was triggered on January 1st when six girl students of a college in Udupi protested against the college authorities for denying them entry into the classroom wearing the Hijab. And now the same college students have sent a message of harmony to society.

The Video is sending a clear message that the row should end as early as possible and that we, the students, don’t want any clash or indifference between us. We always expect harmony on college campuses.

Picture Credit : Irshad Mohammed