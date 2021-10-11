Spread the love



















‘Universal knowledge’- a Registered Trust Launched in City

Mangaluru: Spiritual growth is the most valuable in this life journey, upliftment of oneself will be by serving others. On this note on 10th October 2021 Founder members of the Trust met to formally Inaugurate the “Universal Knowledge”,- a Registered Trust. The Trust was inaugurated symbolically by lighting the lamp by all the board members and the Trust Advisor Rohan M. Shiri did the blessing, Prof.Hlr Shammy Shiri Managing trustee welcomed the gathering. Hlr. Subrahamanya Karkala who is also the Secretary of the Trust explained the purposes, objectives and future projects of the trust.

Hlr. Ganesh Prasad, treasurer of the trust thanked everyone for their blessing, presence and assured that as Trust UNIVERSAL KNOWLEDGE will be able to serve humans in a bigger and better way. Other members of trust Hlr. Narendar Kumar, Prof.Hlr. Krishnanand Shenoy, Hlr. Prathik Shetty, Hlr. Sulatha Shenoy, Hlr. Jyothi Kiran. Hlr. Prakash E. and many others joined from different parts of India.

