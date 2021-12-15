Universities will be set up in all districts: K’taka Minister Ashwath Narayan

Belagavi (Karnataka): Karnataka Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said universities will be set up expeditiously in the districts where there is no varsity.

Speaking after inaugurating the event ‘Electronic Documentary Delivery and Tracking System and Presenting of Jnanayagna Doctoral Fellowship’, held at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) here, he said: “Universities with vast campuses are becoming irrelevant nowadays.”

“Modern technology has enabled the setting up of universities which are compact. Keeping this in mind, new universities which will be set up in the districts will be made to function effectively with the number of staff not exceeding 25 including Vice-Chancellor,” he said.

University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in Bengaluru, known as UVCE, will be developed in line with the IIT-Bombay and a plan by having 10 years time frame has been envisaged to make it a reality, he said.

The Minister also that the government will give priority to setting up compact universities in each district instead of setting up large universities, adding VTU in Belagavi which is spread in 120 acres of the area should also develop as an institution similar to IIT. Prof. Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, has responded in affirmative in this regard to submit the action plan within a month, he said.

“It has been also decided to provide world-class quality education in 17 government engineering colleges of the state. They will be developed as most favoured institutions by granting more autonomy and constituting governing bodies for each of them,” Narayana said.

On the occasion, 22 full-time research students were presented with Jnanayana Fellowship. Under this programme, each selected student will be given a sum of Rs 25,000 every month.