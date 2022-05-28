University College Student President Resigns on Hijab Row Issue

Mangaluru: On Thursday, 26 May 2022, Team Mangalorean had published a report (Ref : BREAKING NEWS! University College Students Protest against Muslim girls Wearing Hijab ) regarding students bprotesting against Muslim girl students wearing Hijab in the college, now it is learnt that the University College student union president Vinyas V Acharya has tendered his resignation from his post on Friday, a day after other council members accused him of having a ‘soft-corner’ towards Muslim girl students, with regard to the implementation of hijab rule.



The council had demanded the ouster of president Vinyas V Acharya, who is backed by the ABVP. Council members, who elected Acharya unanimously for the post of president, complained that Acharya, who is also an active ABVP member, was not committed to the ban on hijab on campus. Irked by his decision, the council members demanded the college administration remove him from his post.



The college student council members meeting was held on Friday, and after the meeting, Acharya tendered his resignation. Acharya, a resident of Kinnigoli and final-year BSc student and an active member of ABVP speaking to the media said, “I had asked the council members to settle the issue amicably. I told them that protesting inside the campus will dent the college’s image, and it is not right on our part. There is a peaceful and amicable way of settling things. I strongly oppose Muslim girls wearing hijab on campus. However, council members were unhappy that I did not back their flash protest, and their views. Therefore they wanted my resignation,”.

Meanwhile MLA D Vedvyas Kamath said, “Students must adhere to uniform rules prescribed by educational institutions. There is no room to wear a hijab inside the college campus. It is a violation of the court and government’s order. Lecturers supporting the wearing of hijab on campus is not right. We will not allow Mangaluru colleges to become another JNU.”

Also speaking on the issue Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University PS Yadapadithaya said, “We interacted with students of the college. A meeting of the college management was also held with the local MLA. The students opposed Muslim girls wearing the hijab on campus. However, we have told them that the rule is applicable only inside the classroom”.

Also there have been allegations from several students and locals that the hijab rule is not followed in the Government First Grade College, Uppinangady. Students have complained that some Muslim girls are wearing hijab and attending classes. They are being supported by college staff, they alleged.