University Professor Calls Muslim Student ‘Terrorist’, Video goes Viral

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a professor from a Reputed University was suspended after a video went viral on social media where a student is seen to be arguing with the professor for allegedly calling him a terrorist.

The professor later apologised to the student and said that he did not seriously mean it and that he is like his kid.

In the video, the student in the classroom asks the professor, “How can a Professor pass such statements? The teacher responds, saying “you are like my son and it was said for fun”.

The Student says, “26/11 is not funny, being Muslim and facing such things in this country is not funny”.

As per the information, the University suspended the professor after the video went viral on social media. The College administration has taken suitable action against the professor and suspended him. The University has also ordered an internal inquiry.



