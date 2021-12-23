Unlicensed Businesses & Roadside Vendors Evicted by MCC during a Clearance Drive

Mangaluru: In a communication from Mangaluru City Commissioner Akshy Sridhar where he mentioned- “Unlicensed establishments such as eateries, vegetable and flower vendors, including other roadside businesses have been encroaching public spaces at several prominent places across Mangaluru City Corporation limits. This has been causing inconvenience to the public”.

“Based on several complaints and reports received on the same issue, MCC held a meeting on 22/12/2021 chaired by the honorable Mayor and honorable Commissioner wherein, a total of five teams with 15 officials each were constituted to conduct clearance drives. The clearance drive was flagged off by the MCC Commissioner on 23-12-2021 at 10:00 AM in the City Hall.

It is hereby informed that this drive will be conducted frequently from noon till the evenings.