Unlike 2018, Shivraj not to solely lead BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ in MP this time

The BJP high command has decided to take out five ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, during which five prominent leaders of the party will lead the campaign to seek support from people across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.



New Delhi: The BJP high command has decided to take out five ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, during which five prominent leaders of the party will lead the campaign to seek support from people across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

The party’s decision to deploy five leaders to lead the campaign is seen as a major blow to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who solely led the Yatra in 2018.

According to sources, the BJP has decided to take out five yatras from different parts of the state. These yatras will be started in September.

Apart from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister and Convenor of Madhya Pradesh Election Management Committee Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP President V.D. Sharma will be the faces of the yatras.

Besides these five leaders, the party will also deploy several Union Ministers and veteran state leaders during the campaign.

According to sources, each ‘yatra’ will cover around 46 assembly seats in the state. Thus, these ‘yatras’ together will cover all the 230 assembly constituencies of the state. The campaign will conclude in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital Bhopal.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi will also address a “Karyakartas Mahakumbh” in Bhopal on September 25.

The decision regarding the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, according to sources, was taken in the meeting held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi on Sunday late night.

Chouhan had also raised the issue of the programme and leadership of this yatra during the meeting, but the party high command, in a way, rejecting his suggestion, decided that it would not make any leader of the state its face this time, sources added.

With this decision, the BJP high command has given a clear indication it will contest Madhya Pradesh elections under collective leadership.

Like this: Like Loading...