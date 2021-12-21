Unnao rape victim road accident: Sengar, five others discharged



New Delhi: Expelled Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with five others, was on Monday discharged in the Unnao rape survivor’s rape accident case after a Delhi court found no evidence against him.

“No prima facie evidence on record to charge Kuldeep Singh Singer regarding a criminal conspiracy to extend threat to kill the victim or her members. No charges can be framed against him,” said Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey in the order.

Apart from Sengar, his aides Gyanendra Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Rinku Singh, and Awdesh Singh were also discharged in the case.

However, accused Ashish Kumar Pal, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh and Naveen Singh were charged under Sections 506(ii) of IPC read with 34 of IPC.

The case pertains to an accident on July 28, 2019, when a truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the rape survivor, her lawyer, and two relatives were travelling to Rae Bareli. The rape survivor and the advocate sustained grievous injuries while the two others were killed on the spot.

An FIR had been filed against Sengar and nine others in relation to the accident.

Earlier, he had been convicted in the Unnao rape case, in December 2019 and was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, besides getting a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

Sengar, a former BJP MLA from Unnao’s Bangarmau seat, was accused of rape charges in a case that created a political storm in 2017.

Also in March 2020, a special court sentenced Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and five others to 10 years’ imprisonment in two cases linked to the death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father in 2018.

Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP and disqualified as a member of the Assembly after the trial court convicted him.