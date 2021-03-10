Unscientific NH Roads by NHAI Force Motorists to Take Wrong Way Endangering their Lives & Others

Spread the love



















Unscientific National Highway Roads by NHAI Force Motorists to Take Wrong Way endangering their Lives and also the lives of others.

Mangaluru: Driving or Riding on the wrong way has been a habit for motorists thereby endangering their lives and also putting others lives in danger- and the sad part is that the police have done nothing to stop this menace. And the way the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have build these Highway roads in an unscientific way, is yet another reason motorists, especially the two-wheeler riders, move in the wrong direction in order to save time and travel distance, but unfortunately not using their common sense that they pose danger to others by driving or riding in a wrong way.

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collects toll on the four-lane NH 66 between Talapady (Karnataka-Kerala border) and Kundapur it has not provided suitable service roads at many important urban stretches along the road. The NHAI should have provided service roads at five locations between Talapady and Pumpwell (Mahaveer) Circle near Mangaluru for 9.3 km. However, except for a small stretch of the service road in front of the commercial tax check post at Kotekar Cross Road, none of the service roads exists.

Lady Rider on Scooter moving in a wrong way hits a Cyclist near Hejmady toll booth

Sources reveal that as per the NHAI’s concession agreement with Navayuga Udupi Tollways Ltd., which has executed the project, service roads are to be provided near Talapady Bridge (0.6 km), Talapady Town (0.8 km), Kotekar (0.55 km), Thokkottu (1.1 km) and Pumpwell (Mahaveer) Circle (1.6 km) on both the sides of the national highway. The NHAI has made the construction of service roads mandatory at urban locales along the four-lane road to facilitate easy movement of vehicles to the nearest vehicle crossing. Between NITK Surathkal and Kundapur, service roads of 34.56 km should have been constructed at 51 urban stretches by the authority or concessionaire. However, service roads are in place only in a few locations including Kaup, Udupi, Brahmavar and Kota.

A private bus suddenly pulls over to the side of the road to pick up a passenger, putting a cyclist riding behind it in danger (conductor & bus driver seen in the pic)

Dr Syed Mustafa (40) of Udupi Cycling Club speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “It has been a hectic time for me and other cyclists when we go cycling in the mornings, where vehicles moving in the wrong way put our lives in danger. Many a time, we have narrowly missed head-on collision accidents with the two-wheelers riding in the wrong direction at a high speed. Apart from vehicles entering in the wrong way, we have the private buses making sudden stops to pick up a single passenger, thereby putting us cyclists in danger- and it so happened to me when a private bus ‘Navadurga Prasad’ made a quick stop by pulling over to the side of the road near Udayavar, and I was about to hit the bus from the rear, but managed to avoid it. Out of anger, I clicked the picture of the bus, and the conductor when they came to confront me when I questioned their behaviour. My suggestion is that cycling groups should raise this issue with traffic police and ensure compliance”.

Yet another Cyclist (51), an entrepreneur (wanted to remain anonymous) from Kodialbail in City, who rides his bicycle all the way from Mangaluru to Udupi and returns back at least two-three times a week narrated his story as to how he was knocked down by a lady rider on her scooty coming on the wrong direction near Hajmadi toll. Speaking to Team Mangalorean he said, “While I was heading back to Mangaluru from Udupi on my bicycle, near the Hejmadi toll, all of a sudden a lady rider came on the wrong way and hit my cycle, but luckily I escaped with few bruises. But the damage to my bicycle was around Rs 50 thousand, and this lady had no vehicle insurance either. She made all kinds of drama, crying and touching my feet and the cops, and out of pity I compromised with Rs 10 thousand as damage compensation, for which she agreed”.

He further said, “Earlier we used to find this situation sporadically, and now it has been a regular affair, and not just two-wheelers, even four-wheelers and buses do it rampantly and without fear. The speed at which they move on the wrong side is the same as if they are driving or riding on the main road. And they think it is their right. Wrong side driving and riding is becoming a menace, all along the Mangaluru-Udupi Highway. My humble request to the traffic police to put a stop to this menace which is putting our lives and theirs (riders & Drivers) in danger.”

As service roads are not constructed and the four-lane roads already put to use, vehicle users are forced to ride/ drive on the main carriageway against the traffic thereby endangering their lives. Manjunath Shetty, a resident of Talapady said that if drivers/riders did not go against the traffic, they would have to travel at least 2 km to take a U-turn towards their destination. The situation becomes worse during nights when even drivers on the main carriageway get confused with the vehicles moving in the wrong direction defying the traffic flow, said yet another motorist from Surathkal. Had there been service roads, local vehicular traffic would have joined the main carriageway at the appropriate junction, he said.

Residents of Yekkur, off Pumpwell Circle in Mangaluru, are also in a piquant situation. Located just after a railway overbridge, they have to go a long way and then make a U-turn towards Pumpwell, or defy the traffic rules and move on the main carriageway against the traffic till Gorigudda Cross to join the carriageway towards Pumpwell. Hundreds of people thus move against the traffic to avoid a detour. The same is the case near the Kottara-Chowki flyover, near Nanthoor Highway road, highway road near Padua and many other places.

Yes, Wrong-side riding/driving by two-wheelers and four-wheelers on national highways is posing a serious threat to the lives of commuters. A couple of months ago, two people were run over by a private bus on National Highway No.66. The cause for the accident was that a pick-up coming from the wrong side dashed into a motorcycle on which the two persons were riding. As they fell down on the road, a private bus, which was coming from behind, ran over them. It is often seen that motorists, in an attempt to save their time and fuel, drive on the wrong side, putting their own as well as other commuters’ lives at risk. However, hardly any personnel of the traffic police or highway patrol police are present to check the wrong practice and challan violators.

Moreover, at several points, the link roads are directly connected to the highways, as a result of which fast-moving vehicles collide with other vehicles coming from link roads. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not provided any slow carriageway along the highway. Even in the city, people continue to drive on the wrong side of the roads. For example, many people coming from Milagres Crossroad drive on the wrong side while going towards Balmatta road, which may lead to accidents as a large number of vehicles ply on the main road at speed.

Wrong-side driving is a major reason for the rise in accidents in the city. Traffic Warden Maxim said that the police should keep a check on underage drivers as a large number of school-going children could be seen riding bikes. They lacked traffic sense, which resulted in accidents. A large number of people drive rashly even when driving on the wrong side, which police should take strict action with hefty fines, added Maxim. So, this report is for the kind perusal of the DCP (Traffic) and City Traffic Police to come up with suitable solutions or fine those who take the wrong way and pose danger.



