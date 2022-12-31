‘UNSTOPPABLE’- the BIGGEST & GLAMOROUS New Year’s Eve Party at 24 CARAT- Be There!

‘UNSTOPPABLE’- the BIGGEST, GROVIEST, CRAZIEST, LOUDEST, & GLAMOROUS New Year Eve Party at 24 CARAT-YAMUNAYear’sA CITY in Kulai, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: It is that time of the year again when the old goes away and the new sets in! It is time to welcome the greatest year in the history of mankind yet! It is a time to celebrate the legacy of an icon! It is a time to live, love and cherishes! And the best part is that everyone can celebrate responsibly in the name of peace, love and fun! As the much-awaited New Year’s Eve is getting closer, Kudla revellers can abuzz with plans of much merriment and all that one can do, to ring and bring in another year. Time flies on the wings of lightning! So true, 2022 is almost over and we’re already excited to welcome 2023. Well, it’s time you put on those glittery clothes and grab your party hat because the new year party in Mangaluru is going to rock the entire city.

Whether you want to blow all your savings or choose to keep it low-key, the Coastal City has you covered for New Year’s Eve. To spend the last evening of 2022 with a blast, make new year plans with your family or friends at the MOST happening place – the 24 CARAT -YAMUNA ASHA CITY in Kulai, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, where the organizers will pop off the corks of champagne bottles, serve hundreds of dishes, and let you groove. Celebrate your new year for the best time at the ‘UNSTOPPABLE’- the BIGGEST, LOUDEST, GROOVIEST and GLAMOROUS NEW YEAR EVE PARTY of all times!

Here’s where you should be when the clock strikes 2023! Yes, 24 Carat located at Yamuna Asha City at Kulai has you sorted with some amazing events lined up. Ring in the new year in an epic way 24 Carat brings you the best of artists, decor, food & hospitality. The ambience is mesmerizing with a pool and Italian furnishings. And they are all set to ring in the new year 2023 with a dazzling venue, splendid decor, sumptuous food & great vibes. Hop over to 24 CARAT as this New Year’s Eve they are “UNSTOPPABLE”

They have on the decks Dj Maryana from Russia, and Dj Jude a veteran in the field of music will be spinning live. It’s DJ Maryana in the house! Be rest assured. They have a great lineup in place and it’s going to be scintillating. Bid adieu to 2022 with elan.

UNSTOPPABLE is a gastronomic extravaganza, with live counters of food, beverages, desserts and more. Treat yourself to some extravagant gesture, welcome 2023 with your host Ms Hera Pinto bringing down the house.

General Ticket- Rs 3,999- Unlimited Buffet & Mocktails + 3 Beer / 3 Shots / 3 Peg Of Scotch

Couple Ticket-Rs 6,999- Unlimited Buffet & Mocktails + 3 Beer / 3 Shots / 3 Peg Of Scotch

VIP Ticket-Rs 9,999 (Entry For 2)-Unlimited Buffet & Mocktails + 3 Beer / 3 Shots / 3 Peg Of Scotch; VIP Lounge access.

Ring in 2023 with the right amount of revelry. Get out of the hustle, bustle and noise of the City, and head to 24 Carat-Yamuna Asha City in Kulai, Mangaluru for crazy New Year’s Eve celebrations. Grab your tickets now.

Call for details & Tickets :

79755 94011

86605 21293



