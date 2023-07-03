Unveiling Excellence! Inaugural Ceremony of Associations & Clubs-2023 held at SAPUC

Unveiling Excellence! Inaugural Ceremony of Associations & Clubs-2023 held at St Aloysius PU College, Kodialbail, Managluru

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru has always been committed to the holistic development of its students, fostering their intellectual, personal, and professional growth by integrating co-curricular and extracurricular activities with regular classroom teaching. To promote competitiveness, creativity and enthusiasm among the students and to refine their skills in areas of interest, the college introduced 38 Associations and Clubs. Students are motivated to enroll themselves in these Clubs & associations that are categorized as academic oriented, interest based and service oriented. These Associations and Clubs were officially inaugurated recently.

The program commenced with a soulful prayer song performed by members of the Shastriya Sangeetha Association, followed by a captivating classical welcome dance. The Finance officer, Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ inaugurated the ceremony by unveiling an electric model depicting a blooming lotus. Addressing the gathering, Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira emphasized that the purpose of the Clubs and Associations extends beyond textbooks, aiming to provide enriching learning experiences. He highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities in students’ lives and encouraged active participation in the association activities.

The cultural program showcased a delightful medley of western songs by the Western Music Association, along with a mesmerizing dance drama performed by various associations. The performances enthralled the audience and offered them a glimpse into the diverse activities conducted by these Associations and Clubs within the college.

Distinguished attendees included the Principal, Fr Clifford Sequiera SJ, Finance Officer, Fr Pradeep Sequiera SJ, Campus Minister, Fr Anthony Derrick SJ, Vice Principals, Ms Vilma Fernandes and Mr Muralikrishna GM, Dean, Ms. Kiran Shetty and Coordinators, Ms. Verina Tauro, Ms. Aleen Crasta, Ms. Nancy Dias and Ms. Harshini BM. The event concluded with the college anthem. Ms. Jagrathi Nithin Adka, a student from the II PUC 15 batch compered the programme.

