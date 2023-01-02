UP: Balloon gas cylinder explodes, one dead

One person died and two others were injured after a cylinder, used to fill gas in balloons, exploded in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, police officials said on Monday.



The incident occurred at the Phutahwa Inar Chauraha under the Chauri Chaura police circle.

One of the injured persons has lost vision in one eye in the accident.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and a probe into the incident has been initiated.

According to reports, Srikishan Gupta, 35, used to sell gas filled balloons on his cycle. When he was the filling balloons, the cylinder suddenly burst and he died on the spot.

One Dilip Sharma, 25, who was standing near the cycle lost vision in one of his eyes. Another person was also injured in the mishap.

Sources said the incident occurred as the cylinder was filled with cheap acetylene gas instead of helium.

Chauri Chaura police inspector Jayant Kumar Singh said a probe was underway and the exact cause behind the incident would be known soon.