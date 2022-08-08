UP BJP to expand Muslim outreach through ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha will reach out to nearly five lakh Muslim households from August 12 under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The state BJP Minority Morcha president Basit Ali said, “We are targeting to hoist the Tricolour on at least 5 lakh Muslim households. We will also reach out to dargahs and madrasas during the campaign.”

“The exercise is being planned as dargahs can spread the message widely. People, essentially Muslims, easily connect with dargahs and madrasas,” he added.

The party cadre will unfurl the Tricolour on madrasas and dargahs, and get photos clicked for uploading them on social media platforms to ramp up party’s nationalist campaign among the minorities.

The move comes over two months after the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board made singing of the national anthem mandatory before the start of classes.

Earlier, soon after coming to power in 2017, the BJP had made the recital of the national anthem and the flag hoisting mandatory on Independence Day in madrasas.

Party sources said that during the campaign, special focus will be on ‘Pasmandas’ (backward community among Muslims) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stress on amplifying the party’s outreach among them.

The party is learnt to have identified around 50,000 Muslim-dominated booths where it plans to step up awareness drive about public welfare schemes initiated by the Centre.

The party aims to cut through religious lines in carrying out its ambitious ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which seeks to cover more than 4 crore households and government offices in Uttar Pradesh.

UP BJP to expand Muslim outreach through ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Like this: Like Loading...