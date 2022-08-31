UP: Bulldozer runs on ‘illegal’ shops outside SP office



Lucknow: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday turned its bulldozer towards the Vikramaditya Marg where the Samajwadi Party office is located.

The LMC bulldozed shops mostly selling campaign material on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office.

According to the LMC officials, the makeshift shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures.

“They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier. On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozer,” an official said.

Officials said the shops on empty spaces in front of the bungalows affected the flow of traffic.

